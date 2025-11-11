Simplify National Muni Bond ETF $NMB Stake Lowered by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simplify National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NMB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,633 shares during the quarter. Simplify National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 96.07% of Simplify National Muni Bond ETF worth $67,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NMB opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. Simplify National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

Simplify National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The Simplify National Muni Bond ETF (NMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that predominantly invests in investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds while utilizing a multi-asset option spread writing strategy. The fund seeks to provide income, and secondarily, capital appreciation.

