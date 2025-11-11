Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 196.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after buying an additional 5,154,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,198,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,362,000 after buying an additional 141,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,042 shares of company stock valued at $142,789,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

