iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV is PCG Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

PCG Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of PCG Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

