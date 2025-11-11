Simplify Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,136 shares during the quarter. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HODL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 315.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HODL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.