ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $60,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $230,039,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $77,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 418,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $637,841,000 after acquiring an additional 384,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,585,000 after acquiring an additional 381,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.41.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

