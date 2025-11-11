Keynote Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Keynote Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,562,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $816.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

