Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,867,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $835.71.

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $840.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $760.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.13. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $851.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

