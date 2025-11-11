Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ciena by 15.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ciena by 82.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 27.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Ciena by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,914.88. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total value of $1,295,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,130,111.50. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 4.7%

NYSE:CIEN opened at $208.62 on Tuesday. Ciena Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 price target on Ciena and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $102.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.