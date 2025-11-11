Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zeta Global by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 306,229 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Zeta Global stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

