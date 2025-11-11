Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products accounts for about 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.55% of Dorman Products worth $20,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $582,000. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Dorman Products by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 39,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DORM opened at $134.01 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $166.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.31. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.62%.The firm had revenue of $543.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

In related news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $758,531.79. The trade was a 23.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

