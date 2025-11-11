Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 529.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $251.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.58. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $254.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

