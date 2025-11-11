Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG is Pembroke Management LTD’s 2nd Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174,782 shares during the period. Pure Storage makes up 5.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.22% of Pure Storage worth $41,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 474.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.44, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $100.59.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $771,916.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,343.23. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,111 shares of company stock worth $27,634,439. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

