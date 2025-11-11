Pembroke Management LTD Buys 48,489 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates comprises approximately 3.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.20% of Manhattan Associates worth $24,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 180.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.83.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $176.45 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

