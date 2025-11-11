203 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,071,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total transaction of $3,838,770.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,524. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,050. This represents a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $29,917,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,290.75 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,294.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,404.82.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.56.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

