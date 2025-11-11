Pembroke Management LTD Increases Stake in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. KBR comprises 1.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.19% of KBR worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

