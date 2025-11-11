Pembroke Management LTD Has $586,000 Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 37.9% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 85,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The firm had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.