Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Holdings in VersaBank $VBNK

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,262 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.33% of VersaBank worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank in the second quarter worth about $125,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VersaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of VersaBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VersaBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $373.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is presently 10.29%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

