Pembroke Management LTD Buys New Stake in Crexendo Inc. $CXDO

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.21% of Crexendo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Crexendo by 10.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. D. Boral Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

In other news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 10,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 238,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,469.56. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron Vincent sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $105,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,453.45. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $244,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.26 million, a PE ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. Crexendo Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts expect that Crexendo Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

