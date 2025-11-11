Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 354.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5%

CNI opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $112.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.01%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

