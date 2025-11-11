Pembroke Management LTD Has $16.52 Million Stake in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,081 shares during the period. Bruker accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.26% of Bruker worth $16,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bruker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 63.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bruker by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.40 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,268. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

