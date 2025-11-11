Pembroke Management LTD Sells 27,167 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,167 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.16% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 47.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $1,438,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 157,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,214.02. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCCS opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.19 and a beta of 0.72. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $267.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCCS

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.