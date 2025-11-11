Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.92.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

