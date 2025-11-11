Intel Corporation $INTC Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 156,845 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 34.2% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 71.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 13.1% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,848.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

