Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,002 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 120,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4%

GS stock opened at $797.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The company has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $779.07 and a 200-day moving average of $704.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

