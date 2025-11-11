Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 592.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. This trade represents a 94.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,736 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 1.0%

Trimble stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

