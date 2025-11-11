Avalon Capital Management Sells 278 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Avalon Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 73.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 22,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.26.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $552.56 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.63. The firm has a market cap of $499.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.