Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,488 Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 612,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 239,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,190.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.1%

VLO opened at $179.34 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average is $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

