Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 19,642 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,684 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,586,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,457 shares during the period. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,720,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

