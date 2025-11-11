Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $130.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,169.41. This trade represents a 36.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,619.02. This represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,417 shares of company stock worth $566,807. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

