SLB Limited $SLB Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLB by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 4.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 1.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius started coverage on SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

SLB Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

