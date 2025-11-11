Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,301 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.46% of Sensient Technologies worth $19,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXT opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $121.54.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.45 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,501.64. This represents a 4.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Plautz purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,847.02. This trade represents a 253.24% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

