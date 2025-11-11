Robeco Schweiz AG Makes New $11.41 Million Investment in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,075,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.27% of HudBay Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,115,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after buying an additional 4,580,718 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 14,423,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,428 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,628,971 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $14,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

HudBay Minerals Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of HBM opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.58. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HudBay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBM

HudBay Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.