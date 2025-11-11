Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,168 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,483 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Best Buy worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 775.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $95.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 104.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,510,616.41. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.