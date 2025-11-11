Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59), Zacks reports. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 828.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.93%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNXP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.