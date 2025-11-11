Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $4.37 Million in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,562,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,094,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,061 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17,880.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,249,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,133,000 after buying an additional 10,192,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,921,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,158,000 after purchasing an additional 418,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,656,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,087,000 after buying an additional 93,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,153,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,496,000 after acquiring an additional 152,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $123.01 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

