Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,550 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 37,550 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.6% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $791,714,000 after acquiring an additional 510,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $674,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,441,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $571,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $481,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $417,021,000 after purchasing an additional 322,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $233,367.48. This trade represents a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

eBay Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

