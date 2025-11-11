Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.750-4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is -210.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 190,738 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 206,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 193.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 624,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 375,256 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

