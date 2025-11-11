Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $708,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,090,000 after buying an additional 6,109,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $155,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after acquiring an additional 986,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5,894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 998,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after acquiring an additional 981,849 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $83.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

