Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $380,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This trade represents a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2%

HR stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -90.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

