GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 45.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) traded down 45.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 79,517,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,017% from the average session volume of 1,931,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$30.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
