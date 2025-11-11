PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.