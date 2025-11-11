PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,393 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Global X Copper Miners ETF makes up 1.6% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4,320.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $158,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,356.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

