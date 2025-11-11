Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL is PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,681 shares during the period. Global X Silver Miners ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 4.5%

SIL stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.