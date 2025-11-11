Financial Review: XCHG (XCH) vs. Its Competitors

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare XCHG to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XCHG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCHG 1 0 0 0 1.00 XCHG Competitors 383 1680 2302 177 2.50

As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 1.97%. Given XCHG’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XCHG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

XCHG has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XCHG’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XCHG and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XCHG N/A N/A -18.13 XCHG Competitors $3.76 billion $289.06 million 10.16

XCHG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than XCHG. XCHG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares XCHG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCHG N/A N/A N/A XCHG Competitors -93.09% -21.02% -7.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XCHG competitors beat XCHG on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About XCHG

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services. It serves EV manufacturers, energy players, and charge point operators. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

