Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Shares Sold by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mayport LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

VSGX opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $67.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

