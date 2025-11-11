769 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Acquired by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 59,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 12,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $324.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $337.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.