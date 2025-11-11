PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,345 Shares of Hecla Mining Company $HL

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Hecla Mining Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business had revenue of $409.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 73,200 shares in the company, valued at $826,428. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Roth Capital set a $8.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

