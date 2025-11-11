Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $136,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.