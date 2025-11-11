Materion Corporation (MTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 5th

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Materion has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Materion to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Materion Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $118.37 on Tuesday. Materion has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.60 and a beta of 0.91.

About Materion

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter. Materion had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

