Mayport LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Mayport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,711,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,206,000 after purchasing an additional 256,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,252,000 after buying an additional 720,322 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,672,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,382,000 after acquiring an additional 589,424 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $439,837.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,010.68. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,782,048.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,184.30. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,743 shares of company stock valued at $27,394,511. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $217.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 272.49, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.94 and its 200-day moving average is $228.55.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

